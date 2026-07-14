Barclays Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $110.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the entertainment giant's stock. Barclays's target price points to a potential upside of 14.69% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.31.

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Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE DIS opened at $95.91 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $123.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,266 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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