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Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Barclays logo with Financial Services background
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Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 545.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 425 to GBX 450 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 590 to GBX 600 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 570 to GBX 590 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 620 target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BARC

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 521.56 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 487.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 458.70. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 352.65 and a one year high of GBX 531.30. The firm has a market cap of £70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported GBX 14.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 816.30 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 17.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Barclays News

Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Barclays (LON:BARC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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