Barclays Raises American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $36.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Barclays's target price suggests a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock's previous close.

AMH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.47.

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American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 2,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,010. The trade was a 13.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,024 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,103.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,047 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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