Barclays Raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $132.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $131.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Barclays's target price suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the company's previous close.

APO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.31.

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Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO stock opened at $118.24 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $128.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.25. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $157.28. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 484.1% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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