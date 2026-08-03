Barclays Raises Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,575.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $1,300.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. Barclays's price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.03% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,413.00 to $1,200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,445.36.

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Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,418.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,237.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,274.51. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,023.05 and a 52 week high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.80 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,212.14%. The company's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 47.150-47.500 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.000-12.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 47.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 45.5% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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