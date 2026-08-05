Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Barings Bdc had a net margin of 32.45% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $54.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

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Barings Bdc Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.42. The company's stock had a trading volume of 644,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.58. Barings Bdc has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.

Barings Bdc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.4%. Barings Bdc's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBDC. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of Barings Bdc to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Barings Bdc from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Barings Bdc from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BBDC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 10,000 shares of Barings Bdc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $82,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $215,020. The trade was a 62.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Barings Bdc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Barings Bdc during the third quarter worth $44,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc in the third quarter valued at $64,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Bdc during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company's stock.

About Barings Bdc

Barings BDC Inc NYSE: BBDC is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. As an investment vehicle organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, BBDC seeks to generate both current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured loans, second lien loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The company targets established businesses across a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, industrials, consumer products and business services.

The company is sponsored and managed by Barings LLC, a global investment manager and subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual).

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