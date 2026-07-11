Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,743 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the June 15th total of 17,025 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,557 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the second quarter worth $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Barings Participation Investors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,149 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,523 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

MPV stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. 12,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,648. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. Barings Participation Investors has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Barings Participation Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers. The fund also seeks to invest in warrants, conversion rights, or other equity related instruments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard and Poor's Industrials Composite, Russell 2000 Index, Lehman Brothers U.S.

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