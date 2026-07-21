Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.72 and traded as low as $15.75. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $15.7650, with a volume of 8,022 shares.

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Barings Participation Investors Stock Down 0.8%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72.

Barings Participation Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%.

Institutional Trading of Barings Participation Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,303 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Barings Participation Investors by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,885 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in Barings Participation Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 285,875 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,862 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 202,958 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the period.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers. The fund also seeks to invest in warrants, conversion rights, or other equity related instruments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard and Poor's Industrials Composite, Russell 2000 Index, Lehman Brothers U.S.

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