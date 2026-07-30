BARK (BARK) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

BARK (NYSE:BARK - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.3950) per share and revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

BARK (NYSE:BARK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. BARK had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect BARK to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BARK Stock Performance

NYSE BARK opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. BARK has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BARK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered BARK from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of BARK in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised BARK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BARK from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $12.00 price objective on BARK and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.33.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On BARK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BARK during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BARK in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 323.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,438 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 38,526 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 58.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BARK by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company's stock.

BARK Company Profile

BARK is a consumer products and services company focused on the canine market, offering a suite of subscription-based and direct‐to‐consumer offerings designed to meet the everyday needs of dogs and their owners. The company's core business revolves around carefully curated boxes of toys, treats and chews, which are delivered monthly to subscribers through its flagship BarkBox service. Over time, BARK has expanded its reach beyond subscription, tapping into e-commerce and wholesale channels to broaden its customer base.

In addition to BarkBox, the company operates BarkShop, an online storefront that allows customers to purchase toys, grooming supplies and nutrition products on an a la carte basis.

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