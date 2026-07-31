BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.3333.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BARK shares. Lake Street Capital set a $12.00 price target on shares of BARK and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BARK from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised BARK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered BARK from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of BARK in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

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BARK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BARK opened at $8.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. BARK has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $77.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.92.

BARK (NYSE:BARK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. BARK had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BARK will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BARK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of BARK during the 4th quarter valued at $1,088,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in BARK by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,109,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,915 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in BARK by 50.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BARK in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BARK by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,808 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 45,737 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BARK Company Profile

BARK is a consumer products and services company focused on the canine market, offering a suite of subscription-based and direct‐to‐consumer offerings designed to meet the everyday needs of dogs and their owners. The company's core business revolves around carefully curated boxes of toys, treats and chews, which are delivered monthly to subscribers through its flagship BarkBox service. Over time, BARK has expanded its reach beyond subscription, tapping into e-commerce and wholesale channels to broaden its customer base.

In addition to BarkBox, the company operates BarkShop, an online storefront that allows customers to purchase toys, grooming supplies and nutrition products on an a la carte basis.

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