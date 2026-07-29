Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Barrick Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts maintain a “Buy” consensus on Barrick Gold, with six buy ratings, four strong-buy ratings and three holds among 13 brokerages. The average 12-month price target is C$70.23.
  • Barrick reported quarterly revenue of C$5.81 billion and earnings of C$1.36 per share, alongside a 32.14% net margin and 23.58% return on equity.
  • The stock opened at C$51.85, below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of C$54.43 and C$58.91, respectively. Insider activity was mixed, with a director buying 10,000 shares while insiders collectively sold 134,422 shares over the prior 90 days.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Barrick Gold.

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX - Get Free Report) NYSE: ABX has been assigned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABX. Barclays dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$75.00 to C$67.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$91.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on ABX

Barrick Gold Price Performance

ABX opened at C$51.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$28.99 and a 12 month high of C$74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.91.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX - Get Free Report) NYSE: ABX last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.14%.The firm had revenue of C$5.81 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 2.2422764 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Ananda Paul Samek bought 10,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$55.06 per share, with a total value of C$550,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,040,634. This trade represents a 112.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Mark Francis Hill sold 9,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.85, for a total transaction of C$537,403.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 334,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$18,997,905.60. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,422 shares of company stock worth $7,695,879. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry - including six of the world's Tier One gold mines -Barrick's operations and projects span 18 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Barrick Gold Right Now?

Before you consider Barrick Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Barrick Gold wasn't on the list.

While Barrick Gold currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines