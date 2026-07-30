Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 3,494,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session's volume of 2,104,088 shares.The stock last traded at $5.8570 and had previously closed at $4.68.

The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.59 billion. Bausch Health Cos had a negative return on equity of 2,922.77% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

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Key Bausch Health Cos News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bausch Health Cos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and earnings beat expectations: Second-quarter revenue was approximately $2.85 billion, up 13% year over year, while adjusted earnings per share rose 40% to $1.26, exceeding the $0.96 consensus estimate. GAAP earnings per share increased to $0.68 from $0.40. Bausch Health Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results, Raises Guidance

Second-quarter revenue was approximately $2.85 billion, up 13% year over year, while adjusted earnings per share rose 40% to $1.26, exceeding the $0.96 consensus estimate. GAAP earnings per share increased to $0.68 from $0.40. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow improved: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Bausch Health reached $1.075 billion, up 28%, while operating cash flow was $517 million and adjusted cash flow from operations was $471 million. Bausch Health excluding Bausch + Lomb recorded its thirteenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. Bausch Health Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Bausch Health reached $1.075 billion, up 28%, while operating cash flow was $517 million and adjusted cash flow from operations was $471 million. Bausch Health excluding Bausch + Lomb recorded its thirteenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised: Management increased 2026 revenue guidance to $10.8 billion-$11.0 billion, above the roughly $10.7 billion analyst consensus, and also raised its adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating cash-flow outlook. Bausch Health Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management increased 2026 revenue guidance to $10.8 billion-$11.0 billion, above the roughly $10.7 billion analyst consensus, and also raised its adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating cash-flow outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are reviewing the underlying metrics: Zacks noted that revenue and EPS were strong, but investors will also be watching segment trends and other operating indicators to determine how sustainable the beat is. Bausch Reports Q2 Earnings: Key Metrics

Zacks noted that revenue and EPS were strong, but investors will also be watching segment trends and other operating indicators to determine how sustainable the beat is. Negative Sentiment: Forward earnings expectations may soften: Zacks Research expects weaker earnings for BHC, which could limit the benefit of the quarterly beat if analysts reduce future estimates. Zacks Research Expects Weaker Earnings for Bausch Health

Zacks Research expects weaker earnings for BHC, which could limit the benefit of the quarterly beat if analysts reduce future estimates. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet risk remains significant: BHC continues to carry substantial leverage, with a debt-to-equity ratio above 50, while its net margin remains negative. The stock also remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating that investors may require continued execution before sentiment improves.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bausch Health Cos to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Bausch Health Cos from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Cos from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Bausch Health Cos from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BHC

Insider Activity at Bausch Health Cos

In related news, Director Frank D. Lee sold 24,456 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $132,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 49,339 shares in the company, valued at $267,910.77. The trade was a 33.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 20.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405,789 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 12,589.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Cos by 6,661.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Cos by 65.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Cos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company's stock.

Bausch Health Cos Stock Up 26.5%

The business's 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.42.

About Bausch Health Cos

Bausch Health Cos Inc, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The company operates through two primary segments: Ophthalmology, led by its Bausch + Lomb franchise, and Diversified Brands, which encompasses prescription dermatology, gastrointestinal, neurology and branded pharmaceutical products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of therapeutic and over-the-counter offerings designed to address conditions such as cataracts, dry eye, glaucoma, acne, rosacea, migraine and gastrointestinal disorders.

The Ophthalmology segment under the Bausch + Lomb name provides products for eye health, including prescription drops, contact lens care solutions, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and diagnostic devices.

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