Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.6667.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLCO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Bausch + Lomb from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bausch + Lomb from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

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Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,765 shares of the company's stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,657 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 15.8% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,101,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 69,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company's stock.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

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