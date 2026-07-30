Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19, FiscalAI reports. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Baxter International updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.950-2.150 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Baxter International's conference call:

Second-quarter sales rose 5% organically to approximately $3 billion, with growth across all segments and geographies. Advanced Surgery and drug compounding were standout contributors, while hospital demand and order books remained solid.

to approximately $3 billion, with growth across all segments and geographies. Advanced Surgery and drug compounding were standout contributors, while hospital demand and order books remained solid. Baxter raised its 2026 organic sales-growth outlook to 2%-3% and adjusted EPS guidance to $1.95-$2.15 per share, helped by stronger year-to-date performance and a $75 million tariff refund.

and adjusted EPS guidance to per share, helped by stronger year-to-date performance and a $75 million tariff refund. Adjusted EPS declined 5% to $0.56, reflecting higher-cost inventory, an unfavorable prior-year accounting comparison, and mix pressure from fast-growing but lower-margin drug compounding. Management expects operating margins to improve in the second half as these headwinds roll off and cost actions take effect.

The Novum IQ LVP infusion pump remains subject to a shipment and installation hold while Baxter conducts verification testing and works with regulators. Injectable sales and parts of the pharmaceutical portfolio also remain constrained by supply issues, including problems at a contract manufacturer.

Second-quarter free cash flow reached $181 million, bringing year-to-date free cash flow to $257 million. Management is increasingly confident it can reduce net leverage to approximately 3x by year-end, potentially creating capacity for tuck-in acquisitions or share repurchases.

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Baxter International Price Performance

BAX stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.65. 22,670,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,385,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Baxter International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Baxter International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded Baxter International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Baxter International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $21.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAX

Key Headlines Impacting Baxter International

Here are the key news stories impacting Baxter International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue beat expectations. Baxter reported adjusted EPS of $0.56, versus the $0.36–$0.37 analyst consensus, while sales reached approximately $2.96 billion compared with estimates near $2.80 billion. Revenue grew 5.3% year over year, supported by broad-based segment growth. Baxter raises annual profit forecast on strong demand for IV solutions

Baxter reported adjusted EPS of $0.56, versus the $0.36–$0.37 analyst consensus, while sales reached approximately $2.96 billion compared with estimates near $2.80 billion. Revenue grew 5.3% year over year, supported by broad-based segment growth. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 guidance. Full-year adjusted EPS guidance increased to $1.95–$2.15 from the prior $1.85–$2.05 range, above consensus of about $1.92. Revenue guidance was set at $11.6–$11.7 billion, also exceeding the roughly $11.4 billion consensus. The company said an unanticipated tariff refund provided an additional benefit. Baxter Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Full-year adjusted EPS guidance increased to $1.95–$2.15 from the prior $1.85–$2.05 range, above consensus of about $1.92. Revenue guidance was set at $11.6–$11.7 billion, also exceeding the roughly $11.4 billion consensus. The company said an unanticipated tariff refund provided an additional benefit. Positive Sentiment: Investor confidence in the turnaround improved. Coverage highlighted robust demand for IV solutions and progress in Baxter’s operational recovery. UBS also raised its price target to $25, adding to recent target increases from Stifel and TD Cowen. Baxter shares jump after beat and raise

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,638,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $231,304,000 after acquiring an additional 97,687 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,525,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in Baxter International by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 111,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,674 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Baxter International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 40,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products, pharmaceutical therapies and biotechnology-based solutions. The company's primary business activities are organized around renal care, medication delivery, acute therapies, pharmacy automation, surgical care and biotechnology. Baxter's offerings are designed to support patient care in hospitals, dialysis centers, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities worldwide.

In the renal care segment, Baxter provides hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems, water treatment equipment and related disposables, including dialyzers, bloodlines and catheters.

Further Reading

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