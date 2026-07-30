Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 268,144 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the June 30th total of 142,122 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,758,154 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of -21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.77 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.346 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

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About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is a global life sciences company headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, with a history dating back to 1863. The company operates across three principal business areas—Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science—serving customers and markets worldwide. Bayer develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, over-the-counter healthcare products and agricultural solutions, and maintains research and development programs focused on new therapies and technologies in its core fields.

In Pharmaceuticals, Bayer focuses on prescription drugs across therapeutic areas such as cardiology, oncology, hematology and women's health, supporting clinical development and regulatory activities for both marketed products and pipeline candidates.

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