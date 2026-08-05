Bayview Legacy, Llc Sells 73,894 Shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) major shareholder Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 73,894 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,216,820.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,355,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $250,655,310. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bayview Legacy, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 26,106 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $834,608.82.

On Monday, July 6th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 125,976 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,508,681.04.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 192,686 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $6,998,355.52.

On Monday, June 8th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 70,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $2,443,700.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 70,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $2,184,000.00.

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Arteris Stock Performance

AIP traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $30.93. The company had a trading volume of 521,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arteris from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arteris from $16.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Our Latest Report on AIP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Arteris by 33.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arteris by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,023 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,053 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,500 shares of the company's stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company's core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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