BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.58 and last traded at $43.5290, with a volume of 36281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TBBB. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BBB Foods from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BBB Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BBB Foods from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBBB

BBB Foods Stock Down 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.25. The firm's fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. BBB Foods had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BBB Foods Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BBB Foods by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 114,990 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in BBB Foods by 48.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 285,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 92,989 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BBB Foods by 57.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 417,794 shares of the company's stock worth $11,598,000 after buying an additional 152,883 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 705,005 shares of the company's stock worth $19,571,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of BBB Foods by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 171,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 41,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company's stock.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels.

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