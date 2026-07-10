BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at UBS Group

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the bank's stock. UBS Group's target price indicates a potential downside of 3.92% from the stock's current price.

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BBVA Banco Frances Stock Up 7.3%

BBVA Banco Frances stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. 320,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. BBVA Banco Frances has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $822.07 million for the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. Research analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the bank's stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 17.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,265 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 171.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,455 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 112,161 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,021,521 shares of the bank's stock valued at $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 180,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,156 shares of the bank's stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 41,920 shares during the last quarter.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Francés is one of Argentina's leading financial institutions, operating as a subsidiary of the global banking group BBVA. The bank provides a full range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, small and medium‐sized enterprises, large corporations and institutional clients. Its product suite spans deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and auto loans, credit and debit cards, transactional banking and digital solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of customers in both urban and regional markets.

Founded in Buenos Aires in the late 19th century, Banco Francés has developed a longstanding presence in Argentina's financial sector.

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