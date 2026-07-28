BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

BBAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BBVA Banco Frances from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

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Institutional Trading of BBVA Banco Frances

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 54,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the bank's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,973 shares of the bank's stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter.

BBVA Banco Frances Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:BBAR opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. BBVA Banco Frances has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $822.07 million during the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBVA Banco Frances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.0131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. BBVA Banco Frances's payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés is one of Argentina's leading financial institutions, operating as a subsidiary of the global banking group BBVA. The bank provides a full range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, small and medium‐sized enterprises, large corporations and institutional clients. Its product suite spans deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and auto loans, credit and debit cards, transactional banking and digital solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of customers in both urban and regional markets.

Founded in Buenos Aires in the late 19th century, Banco Francés has developed a longstanding presence in Argentina's financial sector.

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