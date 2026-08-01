BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

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BCBP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research lowered BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $173.43 million, a P/E ratio of -142.69 and a beta of 0.72. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald Werdann purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,632.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,736.16. The trade was a 56.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,006 shares of the bank's stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 80.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,656 shares of the bank's stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 69.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 141,904 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 58,110 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 5.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,194 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company's stock.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company incorporated in New Jersey and traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BCBP. Its primary subsidiary, Bergen Commercial Bank, operates as a full-service community bank focused on serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the New York metropolitan area. Headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey, the company has built its reputation on personalized banking relationships and local decision-making.

BCB Bancorp offers a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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