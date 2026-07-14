BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE - Get Free Report) NYSE: BCE have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD upgraded BCE from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a C$37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on BCE from C$41.50 to C$41.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

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BCE Trading Up 0.4%

TSE:BCE opened at C$30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.90, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43. BCE has a one year low of C$29.66 and a one year high of C$36.25. The company has a market cap of C$28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.66.

BCE (TSE:BCE - Get Free Report) NYSE: BCE last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.17 billion for the quarter. BCE had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 29.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.1120864 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. BCE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.85%.

Insider Transactions at BCE

In other BCE news, insider Karine Moses sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$116,375.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$123,424. The trade was a 48.53% decrease in their position. Also, insider Thierry Chaumont sold 4,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.59, for a total value of C$138,054.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,255 shares of company stock valued at $376,464. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCE Company Profile

Bell Media is Canada's leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes Canada's most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada's cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec's fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country's leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services.

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