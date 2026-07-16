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BE Semiconductor Industries (BESIY) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
BE Semiconductor Industries logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • BE Semiconductor Industries is expected to report quarterly earnings on Thursday, July 23, with analysts projecting $1.26 per share and $283.97 million in revenue.
  • In its last earnings report, the company posted $0.76 EPS, matching analyst expectations, while revenue of $216.51 million came in slightly below estimates.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains Moderate Buy, with five analysts rating the stock a Buy and four rating it Hold, though Zacks recently downgraded the shares to Hold.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its resultson Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $283.97 million for the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $216.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $220.77 million. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 38.42%. On average, analysts expect BE Semiconductor Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BE Semiconductor Industries Price Performance

BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $282.86 on Thursday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12-month low of $122.81 and a 12-month high of $374.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 127.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BESIY shares. Zacks Research cut BE Semiconductor Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on BE Semiconductor Industries

About BE Semiconductor Industries

(Get Free Report)

BE Semiconductor Industries NV OTCMKTS: BESIY, commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI's platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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