BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Berenberg Bank

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

BESIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get BESIY alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Up 9.0%

BESIY opened at $253.94 on Tuesday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52 week low of $122.81 and a 52 week high of $374.33. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.75.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 51.09% and a net margin of 28.42%.The firm had revenue of $290.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries NV OTCMKTS: BESIY, commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI's platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider BE Semiconductor Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BE Semiconductor Industries wasn't on the list.

While BE Semiconductor Industries currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here