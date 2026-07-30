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Beacon Financial Corporation (NYSE:BBT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Beacon Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Beacon Financial declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3225 per share, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14. The dividend equates to approximately $1.29 annually and a 4.3% yield, with a payout ratio indicating it is covered by earnings.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.77, matching analyst expectations, on revenue of $219.19 million. Analysts forecast full-year EPS of $3.13, supporting the expected dividend coverage.
  • Shares opened down 0.7% at $29.74, while analysts maintained a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $32.00.
  • Interested in Beacon Financial? Here are five stocks we like better.

Beacon Financial Corporation (NYSE:BBT - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3225 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Beacon Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Beacon Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Beacon Financial to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Beacon Financial Stock Down 0.7%

BBT stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. Beacon Financial has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Beacon Financial (NYSE:BBT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter. Beacon Financial had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Financial will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Beacon Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Beacon Financial in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Beacon Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial lowered Beacon Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Beacon Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Report on BBT

Beacon Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health Truist Financial Corp.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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