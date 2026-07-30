Beauty Health (SKIN) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Beauty Health to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $74.45 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $64.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.28 million. On average, analysts expect Beauty Health to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beauty Health Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $83.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SKIN shares. Weiss Ratings cut Beauty Health from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Beauty Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $2.50) on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $2.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Beauty Health

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 255.9% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,930,027 shares of the company's stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,997 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,764,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 3,225,668 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beauty Health by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,302,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 496,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Beauty Health by 482.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,382 shares of the company's stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 278,616 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Beauty Health Company NASDAQ: SKIN is a U.S.-based consumer wellness and beauty enterprise that integrates device-based and product-based offerings across skin, body and hair wellness categories. The company operates a portfolio of established brands that blend professional and at-home solutions, focusing on innovative formulations and technologies to address a range of beauty and self-care needs. Through its proprietary e-commerce platforms and strategic retail partnerships, Beauty Health seeks to deliver premium experiences and tangible results to a global customer base.

Beauty Health's brand portfolio includes Sol de Janeiro, known for its award-winning Brazilian Bum Bum Cream body care collection; Elemis, a U.K.-originated professional skin care line distributed in spas and skincare clinics; NuFACE and Dermaflash, two at-home beauty device brands specializing in microcurrent facial toning and gentle exfoliation respectively; and Nutrafol, a legal-strength hair wellness supplement clinically designed to support hair growth.

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