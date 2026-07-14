Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.43 and last traded at $32.3090, with a volume of 90264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZH. Weiss Ratings upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 3.4%

The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.84 million, a PE ratio of -216.80 and a beta of 2.18. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.69. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $409.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,883 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 454.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the construction company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth $48,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a national homebuilder specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company serves a diverse range of buyers, offering product lines that span from entry-level homes to move-up and active adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding operations, Beazer provides mortgage financing, title and closing services through its subsidiaries, aiming to simplify the home-buying process and manage risk across the transaction.

Operating in key growth markets across the United States, Beazer Homes maintains a presence in more than a dozen metropolitan areas, including select markets in the Southeast, Southwest and West.

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