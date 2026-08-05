Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.33 and last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 106670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BZH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Beazer Homes USA from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Report on Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 15.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $939.55 million, a PE ratio of -228.60 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 32.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,022 shares of the construction company's stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 555.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 141,377 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 39,170 shares of the construction company's stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,804 shares of the construction company's stock worth $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 51,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,707 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a national homebuilder specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company serves a diverse range of buyers, offering product lines that span from entry-level homes to move-up and active adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding operations, Beazer provides mortgage financing, title and closing services through its subsidiaries, aiming to simplify the home-buying process and manage risk across the transaction.

Operating in key growth markets across the United States, Beazer Homes maintains a presence in more than a dozen metropolitan areas, including select markets in the Southeast, Southwest and West.

Further Reading

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