Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.8571.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $147.76 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $152.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.07. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 71.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 34,437 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 88.2% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 49.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 225,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $42,294,000 after acquiring an additional 74,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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