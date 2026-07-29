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Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Bel Fuse logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Bel Fuse exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $2.76 versus the $2.34 consensus estimate and revenue of $210.69 million compared with forecasts of $206.39 million.
  • The stock fell $7.51 to $202.44 during Wednesday trading, despite solid profitability metrics including a 7.84% net margin and 22.38% return on equity.
  • Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with the stock carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $250; institutional investors own 6.01% of shares.
  • Interested in Bel Fuse? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.42, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.39 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BELFA traded down $7.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.44. 190,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,024. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $107.51 and a twelve month high of $293.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.26 and a 200 day moving average of $220.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Bel Fuse by 92.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BELFA shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Bel Fuse from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $250.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bel Fuse

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc, incorporated in 1949 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, designs and manufactures a broad range of electronic components aimed at ensuring reliable power delivery, circuit protection and signal connectivity. The company operates through two primary segments—Power Solutions Group and Telecom Products Group—serving original equipment manufacturers in multiple end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial and transportation.

Within its Power Solutions Group, Bel Fuse offers magnetic components such as power and signal transformers, inductors and coils, as well as circuit protection devices including fuses and resettable polyfuses.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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