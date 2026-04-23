Belden (BDC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Belden to post earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $678.1060 million for the quarter. Belden has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.15. Belden had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 8.75%.The business had revenue of $720.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Belden to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Belden Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of BDC stock opened at $131.37 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $128.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. Belden has a twelve month low of $96.58 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Belden's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.38%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,954 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $384,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 24,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,234,530. The trade was a 10.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Doug Zink sold 1,452 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total value of $194,509.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,842.32. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,891 shares of company stock worth $639,640. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Belden by 12,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Belden by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Belden by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Belden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Belden from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Belden from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.50.

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Belden Company Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

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