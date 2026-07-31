Belden (NYSE:BDC) Trading Up 6.9% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $124.96 and last traded at $125.2060. 234,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 445,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.11.

The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $750.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.75 million. Belden had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 8.49%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Belden has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.300 EPS.

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Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Belden's dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Key Stories Impacting Belden

Here are the key news stories impacting Belden this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations: Belden reported adjusted EPS of $2.34, exceeding the $2.04 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $750.2 million versus expectations of $746.8 million. Revenue rose 11.6% year over year, and adjusted EPS increased 24% from the prior-year period. Belden Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Results

Belden reported adjusted EPS of $2.34, exceeding the $2.04 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $750.2 million versus expectations of $746.8 million. Revenue rose 11.6% year over year, and adjusted EPS increased 24% from the prior-year period. Positive Sentiment: Record orders strengthen the growth outlook: Orders climbed 19% year over year to $836 million, producing a 1.11 book-to-bill ratio. Management also cited AI-related demand and completed its previously announced RU acquisition, supporting the bullish investor reaction. Belden Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Orders climbed 19% year over year to $836 million, producing a 1.11 book-to-bill ratio. Management also cited AI-related demand and completed its previously announced RU acquisition, supporting the bullish investor reaction. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable: Truist reaffirmed its Buy rating, and the average Wall Street price target implies roughly 27% potential upside. Positive earnings-estimate revisions could provide additional support, although price-target metrics are not always reliable. Wall Street Analysts See an Upside in Belden

Truist reaffirmed its Buy rating, and the average Wall Street price target implies roughly 27% potential upside. Positive earnings-estimate revisions could provide additional support, although price-target metrics are not always reliable. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was broadly in line: Belden forecast adjusted EPS of $2.15–$2.30 and revenue of $950 million–$970 million, ranges that bracket consensus estimates. However, Truist lowered its price target to $145 from $155 while maintaining its Buy rating, suggesting some moderation in near-term expectations. Truist Reaffirms Buy Rating on Belden

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDC. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Belden in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Belden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Fox Advisors upgraded Belden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Belden in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Belden by 12,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Belden by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Belden Stock Up 6.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

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