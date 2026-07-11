Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Fox Advisors

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Fox Advisors from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

BDC has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Belden from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Belden in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.75.

Get Belden alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Belden

Belden Price Performance

BDC opened at $106.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business's 50-day moving average is $111.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.60. Belden has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.07. Belden had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $696.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Belden has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Belden by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,225,244 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $375,903,000 after purchasing an additional 663,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,296,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 238,774.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 422,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $49,278,000 after buying an additional 422,631 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,097,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Belden by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,685,750 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $196,474,000 after buying an additional 219,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company's stock.

About Belden

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Belden, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Belden wasn't on the list.

While Belden currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here