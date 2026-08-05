BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. DA Davidson's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.78% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BellRing Brands from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.10.

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BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.74. 2,009,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,267. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.45.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 6.78%.The firm had revenue of $570.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $36,920.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,998.98. This trade represents a 42.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,868,000 after buying an additional 42,666 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 42.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 89.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 4.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company's stock.

Key BellRing Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting BellRing Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter net sales increased 4.2% year over year to $570.4 million , exceeding analysts’ $548.7 million consensus estimate. BellRing also raised or updated its fiscal 2026 sales outlook to $2.335 billion–$2.375 billion , broadly above expectations. BellRing Brands Reports Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026

Third-quarter net sales increased 4.2% year over year to , exceeding analysts’ $548.7 million consensus estimate. BellRing also raised or updated its fiscal 2026 sales outlook to , broadly above expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Management reported operating profit of $65.4 million , net earnings of $34.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $78.3 million . However, all three measures included a pretax $10 million inventory-related charge , making the underlying quarterly performance harder to assess. BellRing Brands 2026 Q3 Results Presentation

Management reported operating profit of , net earnings of and adjusted EBITDA of . However, all three measures included a pretax , making the underlying quarterly performance harder to assess. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings came in at $0.30 per share , below the $0.37 consensus estimate and down from $0.55 in the prior-year quarter. The earnings shortfall, despite the revenue beat, likely drove the negative investor reaction. BellRing Brands Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

Adjusted earnings came in at , below the $0.37 consensus estimate and down from $0.55 in the prior-year quarter. The earnings shortfall, despite the revenue beat, likely drove the negative investor reaction. Negative Sentiment: BellRing’s fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA outlook is $275 million–$295 million and incorporates a full-year pretax $28 million unfavorable impact from inventory-related actions. The added cost pressure signals near-term margin risk even as sales remain resilient. BellRing Brands Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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