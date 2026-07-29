Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.760-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $755.0 million-$795.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $744.3 million.

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Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 781,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,618. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $100.41. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $677.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Benchmark Electronics's dividend payout ratio is 71.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHE. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.00.

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Insider Transactions at Benchmark Electronics

In other news, Director David W. Scheible sold 22,989 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,954,065.00. Following the sale, the director owned 62,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,274,845. The trade was a 27.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 24,263 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $1,977,191.87. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,864,092.82. This represents a 33.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 86,352 shares of company stock worth $7,312,806 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 97,919 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,788 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company's stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

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