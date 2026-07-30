Bentley Systems (BSY) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Bentley Systems to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $412.1240 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:15 AM ET.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $424.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $419.80 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 18.12%.The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bentley Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bentley Systems Price Performance

BSY stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business's fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Bentley Systems's dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Bentley Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BSY

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Inc is a global software provider specializing in infrastructure engineering applications for the design, construction, and operations of roads, bridges, rail and transit systems, water and wastewater networks, power plants and grids, industrial facilities, and communications infrastructure. Founded in 1984 by brothers Keith and Barry Bentley, the company is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and maintains offices and development centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

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