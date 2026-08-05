BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) CFO Sells $361,805.47 in Stock

BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) CFO Aaron Rosenberg sold 1,157 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.71, for a total value of $361,805.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Aaron Rosenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Aaron Rosenberg sold 631 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $162,633.94.

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BeOne Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BeOne Medicines stock traded up $4.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.53. 476,546 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.27. BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $385.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.75.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.65. BeOne Medicines had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeOne Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of BeOne Medicines by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 193,951 shares of the company's stock worth $58,924,000 after purchasing an additional 97,244 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $16,653,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $19,438,000. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in BeOne Medicines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 152,515 shares of the company's stock worth $46,336,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in BeOne Medicines by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company's stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeOne Medicines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BeOne Medicines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings surpassed expectations: BeOne Medicines reported adjusted earnings of $2.05 per share, well above the $1.40 analyst consensus. The result strengthens the investment case by demonstrating better-than-expected profitability. BeOne Medicines Q2 earnings report

BeOne Medicines reported adjusted earnings of $2.05 per share, well above the $1.40 analyst consensus. The result strengthens the investment case by demonstrating better-than-expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: Revenue outlook exceeded forecasts: Management projected fiscal 2026 revenue of $6.6 billion to $6.8 billion, compared with Wall Street’s $6.5 billion expectation. The guidance suggests continued momentum across the company’s oncology portfolio. BeOne Medicines Q2 metrics

Management projected fiscal 2026 revenue of $6.6 billion to $6.8 billion, compared with Wall Street’s $6.5 billion expectation. The guidance suggests continued momentum across the company’s oncology portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline progress provided additional support: BeOne’s liver-cancer bispecific received a UK Innovation Passport, potentially helping accelerate development and regulatory engagement for the candidate. BeOne lands UK Innovation Passport

BeOne’s liver-cancer bispecific received a UK Innovation Passport, potentially helping accelerate development and regulatory engagement for the candidate. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable: Recent coverage maintained predominantly Buy or Overweight ratings, with a reported consensus price target of approximately $394, although the stock’s elevated valuation leaves expectations high.

Recent coverage maintained predominantly Buy or Overweight ratings, with a reported consensus price target of approximately $394, although the stock’s elevated valuation leaves expectations high. Neutral Sentiment: Insider transactions were sales for tax purposes: CFO Aaron Rosenberg sold 1,157 shares worth about $362,000, while SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,044 shares worth approximately $338,000. Both transactions were explicitly tied to tax withholding on vested equity awards, reducing their significance as a bearish signal. BeOne CFO SEC filing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BeOne Medicines from $436.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $364.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BeOne Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised BeOne Medicines from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on BeOne Medicines from $413.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $394.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONC

About BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

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