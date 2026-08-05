BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.65, Zacks reports. BeOne Medicines had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

Here are the key takeaways from BeOne Medicines' conference call:

Q2 results exceeded expectations: Revenue reached $1.7 billion, up 30% year over year, while GAAP diluted EPS increased 144% to $2.05. The company raised 2026 revenue guidance by $300 million and GAAP operating-income guidance by $250 million.

Revenue reached $1.7 billion, up 30% year over year, while GAAP diluted EPS increased 144% to $2.05. The company raised 2026 revenue guidance by $300 million and GAAP operating-income guidance by $250 million. BRUKINSA continued its strong commercial momentum, generating more than $1.2 billion in global revenue, up 31%, with the highest sustained new-patient starts since launch and growth across all five approved indications. Management cited improving adherence, favorable early treatment duration and supportive real-world survival data.

generating more than $1.2 billion in global revenue, up 31%, with the highest sustained new-patient starts since launch and growth across all five approved indications. Management cited improving adherence, favorable early treatment duration and supportive real-world survival data. Pipeline and regulatory progress accelerated. FDA approval of BEQALZI in relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma and positive Phase III MANGROVE results support a potential chemo-free frontline MCL regimen, with global submissions planned for the second half of 2026; several solid-tumor assets are also moving toward pivotal trials.

FDA approval of BEQALZI in relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma and positive Phase III MANGROVE results support a potential chemo-free frontline MCL regimen, with global submissions planned for the second half of 2026; several solid-tumor assets are also moving toward pivotal trials. The CELESTIMO 301 zanubrutinib/sonrotoclax regimen did not achieve statistical superiority on the uMRD endpoint versus venetoclax/obinutuzumab. The study will continue to its primary progression-free-survival endpoint, but the result introduces uncertainty despite management’s confidence in eventual PFS superiority.

versus venetoclax/obinutuzumab. The study will continue to its primary progression-free-survival endpoint, but the result introduces uncertainty despite management’s confidence in eventual PFS superiority. BeOne plans substantial continued investment in its pipeline, with 2027 operating expenses expected to grow at a rate similar to recent years. The company also announced a $300 million expansion of its Hopewell, New Jersey manufacturing site, while noting potential future biosimilar competition for XGEVA in its Amgen portfolio.

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BeOne Medicines Stock Up 1.9%

ONC traded up $6.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.19. The company had a trading volume of 281,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,300. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.27. BeOne Medicines has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $385.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.98 and a 200-day moving average of $308.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised BeOne Medicines from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on BeOne Medicines from $413.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on BeOne Medicines from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut BeOne Medicines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeOne Medicines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $394.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BeOne Medicines

Insider Activity at BeOne Medicines

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $356,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total transaction of $295,558.32. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 344,404 shares of company stock worth $105,264,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeOne Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONC. Siren L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BeOne Medicines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the company's stock worth $151,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BeOne Medicines by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,966,000 after buying an additional 84,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BeOne Medicines by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,629,000 after buying an additional 65,763 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in BeOne Medicines by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,514 shares of the company's stock worth $75,501,000 after acquiring an additional 39,498 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in BeOne Medicines in the second quarter worth about $38,337,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeOne Medicines Company Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

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