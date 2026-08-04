Berenberg Bank Boosts Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target to GBX 5,925

Clarkson (LON:CKN - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,250 to GBX 5,925 in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Clarkson to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,400 to GBX 4,650 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 4,943.75.

Get Clarkson alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Clarkson

Clarkson Price Performance

Shares of LON:CKN opened at GBX 5,145 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,582.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,530.80. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 3,365 and a one year high of GBX 5,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Clarkson (LON:CKN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported GBX 147.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Clarkson had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, analysts predict that Clarkson will post 283.011583 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarkson

In other news, insider Constantin Cotzias bought 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,412 per share, with a total value of £49,723.24. Also, insider Jeff Woyda sold 60,000 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,778, for a total transaction of £2,866,800. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation. Its Financial segment provides investment banking services for maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors; structured asset finance services and projects in the shipping, offshore, and real estate sectors; and project finance and bespoke asset finance solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clarkson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clarkson wasn't on the list.

While Clarkson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here