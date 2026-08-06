Berenberg Bank Boosts Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 5,453

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,007 to GBX 5,453 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.73% from the company's previous close.

CCH has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4,900 price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 5,500 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 4,500 to GBX 5,025 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 5,069.60.

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Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

CCH opened at GBX 5,015 on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,270 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.65. The company has a market cap of £18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,753.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,482.62.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola HBC

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,964 per share, with a total value of £5,460.40. In the last three months, insiders acquired 126,916 shares of company stock valued at $582,653,646. 95.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 760 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

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