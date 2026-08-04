Berenberg Bank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group (LON:SSPG - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 to GBX 240 in a report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.85% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SSPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 262 price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 180 price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 721.17.

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SSP Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 205.40 on Tuesday. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 137.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 212.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,503.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.53.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (2) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 176.34 billion for the quarter. SSP Group had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that SSP Group will post 13.1004016 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands. These include our own brands (such as UrbanCrave, which brought the first "street eats" concept to airports in the US, Nippon Ramen, a noodle and dumpling concept in the Asia Pac region, and Juniper, a premium bar in the UK) as well as franchise brands (such as M&S, Starbucks and Burger King).

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