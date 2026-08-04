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Berenberg Bank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
SSP Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank raised its SSP Group price target to GBX 240 from GBX 230 while maintaining a “buy” rating, implying 16.85% potential upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment is generally positive: four analysts rate SSP Group a Buy and two rate it Hold, producing a MarketBeat consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.”
  • SSP Group shares opened at GBX 205.40, near their 52-week high of GBX 212.20, but the company continues to report weak profitability, including negative earnings, net margin and return on equity.
  • Interested in SSP Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 to GBX 240 in a report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.85% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SSPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 262 price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 180 price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 721.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSPG

SSP Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 205.40 on Tuesday. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 137.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 212.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,503.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.53.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (2) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 176.34 billion for the quarter. SSP Group had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that SSP Group will post 13.1004016 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands. These include our own brands (such as UrbanCrave, which brought the first "street eats" concept to airports in the US, Nippon Ramen, a noodle and dumpling concept in the Asia Pac region, and Juniper, a premium bar in the UK) as well as franchise brands (such as M&S, Starbucks and Burger King).

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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