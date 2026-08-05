Berenberg Bank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Price

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 520 to GBX 450 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VSVS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 520 price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 525 target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 440 to GBX 400 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 440 price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vesuvius has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 467.

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Vesuvius Stock Performance

Shares of VSVS stock opened at GBX 385.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of £948.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of GBX 350 and a 52 week high of GBX 507.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 445.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 444.87.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 16.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Vesuvius had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 3.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vesuvius will post 51.3945695 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vesuvius

In related news, insider Patrick André sold 55,936 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 368, for a total transaction of £205,844.48. Company insiders own 24.96% of the company's stock.

Vesuvius Company Profile

We are a global leader in metal flow engineering, providing a full range of engineering services and solutions to its customers worldwide, principally serving the steel and foundry industries.

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