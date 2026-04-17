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Berenberg Bank Lowers Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,350

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Dunelm Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank cut its price target on Dunelm to GBX 1,350 (from GBX 1,425) while maintaining a "buy" rating, implying a potential upside of 67.60% from the stock's current level.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed but tilted positive—seven Buys, one Hold and one Sell—giving a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with a consensus price target of GBX 1,208.33; several brokers (e.g., Deutsche Bank, Panmure Gordon) have recently lowered targets.
  • The stock opened around GBX 805.5034.13% of the company.
  • Interested in Dunelm Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,425 to GBX 1,350 in a research report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.60% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,360 to GBX 1,200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,075 price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 995 to GBX 830 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,208.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Price Performance

DNLM stock opened at GBX 805.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 888.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,020.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.79. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 770 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,249. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported GBX 42 EPS for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 105.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dunelm Group will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dunelm Group

In related news, insider Luisa Wright bought 2,442 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 963 per share, for a total transaction of £23,516.46. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dunelm Group

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm is the UK's market leader in homewares with a purpose 'to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come'. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments. The business was founded in 1979 by the Adderley family, beginning as a curtains stall on Leicester market before expanding its store footprint.

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Analyst Recommendations for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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