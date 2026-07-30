Berenberg Bank Lowers Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 750

Glencore (LON:GLEN - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 to GBX 750 in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the natural resources company's stock. Berenberg Bank's target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.42% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 6,700 to GBX 7,700 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 700 target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Glencore from GBX 560 to GBX 520 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 600 price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,775.

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Glencore Price Performance

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 526.60 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 547.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 535.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 275.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 621.40.

Trending Headlines about Glencore

Here are the key news stories impacting Glencore this week:

Positive Sentiment: Copper production increased 15% in the first half, strengthening Glencore’s exposure to the metal’s favorable long-term demand outlook. The company maintained its 2026 production guidance, suggesting management remains confident in its operational plans. Glencore Reports 15% Rise in H1 Copper Production, Maintains 2026 Guidance

Copper production increased 15% in the first half, strengthening Glencore’s exposure to the metal’s favorable long-term demand outlook. The company maintained its 2026 production guidance, suggesting management remains confident in its operational plans. Positive Sentiment: The marketing business is expected to generate approximately $3.3 billion in first-half EBIT, with trading profits reportedly doubling as the Iran conflict and wider Middle East turmoil disrupted commodity markets. This highlights the earnings diversification and volatility benefits of Glencore’s trading operations. Glencore trading profits double on Middle East turmoil

The marketing business is expected to generate approximately $3.3 billion in first-half EBIT, with trading profits reportedly doubling as the Iran conflict and wider Middle East turmoil disrupted commodity markets. This highlights the earnings diversification and volatility benefits of Glencore’s trading operations. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reiterated its “Outperform” rating, providing additional analyst support for the shares. Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Glencore

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated its “Outperform” rating, providing additional analyst support for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Glencore reported mixed first-half output across commodities but kept its full-year production targets unchanged. The unchanged guidance reduces the risk of a downgrade, while the uneven production profile limits the upside from the copper gains. Glencore posts mixed H1 output, maintains FY production guidance

Glencore reported mixed first-half output across commodities but kept its full-year production targets unchanged. The unchanged guidance reduces the risk of a downgrade, while the uneven production profile limits the upside from the copper gains. Negative Sentiment: Trading gains linked to war-driven market disruption may be difficult to repeat and could expose earnings to a normalization in commodity volatility. Investors may therefore treat the exceptional marketing performance cautiously.

Trading gains linked to war-driven market disruption may be difficult to repeat and could expose earnings to a normalization in commodity volatility. Investors may therefore treat the exceptional marketing performance cautiously. Negative Sentiment: Glencore Canada reduced its Osisko Mining shareholding to 11.9%, a disposal that may signal portfolio reshaping and removes some exposure to a potential mining investment upside. Glencore Canada reduces Osisko shareholding to 11.9%

About Glencore

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today. With over 150,000 employees and contractors and a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, our marketing and industrial activities are supported by a global network of more than 50 offices.

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