Berenberg Bank Reiterates "Buy" Rating for Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 200 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock's previous close.

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Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 160 to GBX 180 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an "add" rating and issued a GBX 200 target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 152 price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 183.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group Trading Up 0.8%

LON:SBRE opened at GBX 176.33 on Wednesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 123 and a 1-year high of GBX 188.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 172.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 155.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £428.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.07.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabre Insurance Group had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabre Insurance Group will post 19.083558 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

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