Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,650 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.59% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WEIR. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,555 price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of The Weir Group to a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,490 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 3,500 to GBX 3,800 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 3,150 to GBX 3,200 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 3,408.33.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEIR

The Weir Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 2,712 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,455.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,812.24. The company has a market cap of £7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,254 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,580.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 54.60 EPS for the quarter. The Weir Group had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, research analysts expect that The Weir Group will post 136.0509554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Weir Group

In related news, insider Penelope Anne Freer purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,729 per share, with a total value of £24,561. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for large mining machines. This segment also offers cloud-based Artificial Intelligence solutions to the mining industry; manufactures and distributes highly engineered wear parts; and offers aftermarket services to the mining industry.

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