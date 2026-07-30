Berenberg Bank Upgrades Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) to Buy

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a "buy" rating in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 8,600 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 8,100. Berenberg Bank's target price suggests a potential upside of 20.40% from the company's current price.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 6,100 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 8,270 to GBX 8,200 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 7,400 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 8,500 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Shore Capital Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,400 to GBX 6,900 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 7,707.14.

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Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 7,143 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £116.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,317.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,139.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,344.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 8,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 4 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,640, for a total transaction of £265.60. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rio Tinto Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto Group this week:

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

We operate in 35 countries where our 60,000 employees are working to find better ways to provide the materials the world needs. Our portfolio includes iron ore, copper, aluminium and a range of other minerals and materials needed for people, communities and nations to grow and prosper, and for the world to cut carbon emissions to net zero. We continuously search for new projects that can support the energy transition, currently exploring for 7 commodities in 17 countries. We have more than 150 years of mining and processing experience guiding our work.

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