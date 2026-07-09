Bernhard Kohn III Sells 106,152 Shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY - Get Free Report) CEO Bernhard Kohn III sold 106,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $121,013.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,488,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,256,785.12. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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PLBY Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.16. 798,702 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,583. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 6.21% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLBY Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 7,468.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,695 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 57.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on PLBY Group

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc is a global media and lifestyle company best known for its iconic Playboy brand. The company operates across multiple business segments, including consumer products, licensing, subscription commerce, sexual wellness and digital offerings. Through its diversified portfolio, PLBY Group brings its signature aesthetic and brand heritage to categories such as apparel, accessories, gaming, beverages, home goods and intimate lifestyle products.

In the consumer products segment, PLBY Group designs and markets a range of branded goods under licensing agreements with major retailers and distributors worldwide.

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