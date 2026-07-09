Go Pro
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Bernhard Kohn III Sells 106,152 Shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
PLBY Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • PLBY Group CEO Bernhard Kohn III sold 106,152 shares on July 9 at an average price of $1.14, totaling about $121,013. The sale reduced his ownership by 1.90% and was made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vesting equity awards.
  • The stock is trading near its 1-year low, recently at $1.16 versus a 52-week range of $1.12 to $2.75. PLBY also has a market cap of about $134.5 million and has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Recent fundamentals and analyst sentiment remain weak: the company missed earnings expectations last quarter, and analysts currently rate the stock a consensus “Sell.”
  • Interested in PLBY Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY - Get Free Report) CEO Bernhard Kohn III sold 106,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $121,013.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,488,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,256,785.12. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.16. 798,702 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,583. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 6.21% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLBY Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 7,468.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,695 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 57.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on PLBY Group

PLBY Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc is a global media and lifestyle company best known for its iconic Playboy brand. The company operates across multiple business segments, including consumer products, licensing, subscription commerce, sexual wellness and digital offerings. Through its diversified portfolio, PLBY Group brings its signature aesthetic and brand heritage to categories such as apparel, accessories, gaming, beverages, home goods and intimate lifestyle products.

In the consumer products segment, PLBY Group designs and markets a range of branded goods under licensing agreements with major retailers and distributors worldwide.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in PLBY Group Right Now?

Before you consider PLBY Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PLBY Group wasn't on the list.

While PLBY Group currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
By Jessica Mitacek | July 3, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 5, 2026
Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore
Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 6, 2026

Recent Videos

The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Hype is Over. This Is the Buying Window.
The Hype is Over. This Is the Buying Window.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines