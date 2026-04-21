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Best Automotive Stocks To Watch Today - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
SoundHound AI logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights five Automotive stocks to watch today — SoundHound AI, Monolithic Power Systems, Rivian, AutoZone, and O'Reilly Automotive — each had the highest dollar trading volume among automotive stocks in recent days.
  • The list spans diverse industry segments — voice/conversational AI for vehicles (SoundHound), power semiconductors (Monolithic Power), electric-vehicle manufacturing (Rivian), and aftermarket parts retailing (AutoZone, O'Reilly) — reflecting key technological and supply-chain themes.
  • Automotive equities remain highly cyclical and sensitive to consumer demand, interest rates, commodity prices, supply-chain disruptions, and shifts like electrification and autonomous driving, which increase their volatility and investor risk/return.
  • Interested in SoundHound AI? Here are five stocks we like better.

SoundHound AI, Monolithic Power Systems, Rivian Automotive, AutoZone, and O'Reilly Automotive are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are publicly traded shares in companies involved in the design, manufacture, distribution, and servicing of motor vehicles and related components — including traditional automakers, parts suppliers, battery and EV firms, dealerships and mobility-service companies. For investors, these stocks are typically cyclical and sensitive to consumer demand, interest rates, commodity prices, supply-chain disruptions, and technological or regulatory shifts (e.g., electrification and autonomous driving), which influence their volatility and risk/return profile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZO

O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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