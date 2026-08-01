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Best Entertainment Stocks Worth Watching - August 1st

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Roblox logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Roblox, Verizon, Spotify, Walt Disney, and Electronic Arts are the five entertainment stocks highlighted by MarketBeat’s screener based on recent dollar trading volume.
  • The companies span major entertainment categories, including online gaming, telecommunications and media, audio streaming, film and television, sports, and video games.
  • Investors may assess these stocks using factors such as audience demand, subscription growth, intellectual property, advertising revenue, and the performance of new content or products.
  • Interested in Roblox? Here are five stocks we like better.

Roblox, Verizon Communications, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, and Electronic Arts are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in producing, distributing, or delivering entertainment, such as films, television, music, video games, streaming services, and live events. Investors may evaluate these stocks based on factors such as audience demand, subscription growth, intellectual property, advertising revenue, and the success of new content or products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Electronic Arts (EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EA

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Roblox Right Now?

Before you consider Roblox, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roblox wasn't on the list.

While Roblox currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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