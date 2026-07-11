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Best Grocery Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 11th

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
Maplebear logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat says seven grocery-related stocks are worth watching now because they had the highest dollar trading volume recently, including Maplebear, Casey's General Stores, CAVA Group, Conagra Brands, Albertsons, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Brixmor Property Group.
  • The article notes that grocery stocks are often seen as defensive investments because demand for basic food and household staples tends to remain stable even during economic slowdowns.
  • The featured companies span different parts of the food retail ecosystem, from online grocery delivery (Maplebear/Instacart) and convenience stores (Casey's) to packaged foods, wholesale clubs, and grocery-anchored shopping centers.
  • Five stocks we like better than Maplebear.

Maplebear, Casey's General Stores, CAVA Group, Conagra Brands, Albertsons Companies, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Brixmor Property Group are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Grocery stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that sell food, household essentials, and related consumer staples through grocery stores, supermarkets, or food retail chains. For stock market investors, these are often viewed as defensive investments because demand for basic groceries tends to stay relatively stable even during economic slowdowns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CART

Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Albertsons Companies (ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACI

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ

Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRX

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Maplebear Right Now?

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Maplebear wasn't on the list.

While Maplebear currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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